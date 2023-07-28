Jul 28, 2023 / 11:00AM GMT

Good afternoon, everyone. On behalf of Tabreed management team, I welcome you all and thank you for joining us for the H1 2023 Results Conference Call. Before we begin our presentation, I would like to remind you that some of the statements made in today's conference call may be forward-looking in nature and may involve risks and uncertainties.



Finally, refer to Slide #2 of the presentation for the detailed disclaimer. I would now request you to turn to Slide 3 for today's agenda. On today's call, we have with us Adel Salem Al Wahedi, Chief Financial Officer; as well as Salik Malik, Vice President of Finance. Adel will begin with the opening remarks and provide an overview for H1 2023 performance and key events. Following that, Salik will discuss the financial performance in more detail. Adel will then conclude the presentation and will open