Nov 15, 2023 / 11:00AM GMT

Yugesh Suneja -



Thank you, Brika. Good afternoon, everyone. On behalf of Tabreed management, I am pleased to welcome you all to our earnings call for the first 9 months of 2023. I am Yugesh Suneja, Head of Investor Relations at Tabreed.



Next slide. I am joined today by our Chief Financial Officer, Adel Al Wahedi; and Salik Malik, Vice President of Finance. Adel will begin the presentation with key highlights and strategic progress