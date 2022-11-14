Nov 14, 2022 / 12:00PM GMT

Asjad Yahya -



Hello, everyone, and welcome to TAQA's Q3 Earnings Call. My name is Asjad Yahya, and I'm the Head of Investor Relations at TAQA. I will be hosting today's webinar. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this webinar is being recorded and will be made available on TAQA's website. With that, I invite our CFO, Stephen Ridlington, to walk us through TAQA's results.



Stephen John Ridlington - Abu Dhabi National Energy Company PJSC - CFO



Thank you, Asjad, and good afternoon, everybody. Good morning, wherever you are. And I'd like to also welcome Asjad to TAQA. He's been with us for a few weeks now, and we'll be interacting with you over time, I'm sure.



Let's turn to Slide 5 to just give you an overview of the highlights. Thanks. We're pleased with the sustained growth trajectory in the quarter, with strong profit growth for the period after a good first half to 2022. This included delivering strong EBITDA growth in the quarter, outperforming revenue growth resulted in good margin accretion as we will see shortly.



Earnings growth was driven