Feb 14, 2023 / 01:00PM GMT

Asjad Yahya -



Hello, everyone. Welcome to TAQA's 2022 Results Call. My name is Asjad, and I'm the Head of Investor Relations for TAQA. I'm joined by Stephen Ridlington today, our CFO. For today's presentation, we will run you through prepared remarks followed by Q&A. Now just a quick note, this call is being recorded (inaudible) for your information. And with that, I hand over to Steve.



Stephen John Ridlington - Abu Dhabi National Energy Company PJSC - CFO



Thank you, Asjad, and hello, everybody. Good to talk to you again on the occasion of our full year results for TAQA. So turning to Slide 5. Let's start there, gives us an overview of our results. So 2022 overall, was a very strong year for TAQA, driven by elevated commodity prices and robust operating performance. This is reflected by robust earnings metrics.



Revenues up 10%, adjusted EBITDA up 6.7% and net income up 35%. Revenue growth was driven primarily by the Oil & Gas business on the back of strong oil and gas prices. Meanwhile, our more predictable and stable utilities business continue to