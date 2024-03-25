What's Driving Nuvei Corp's Surprising 11% Stock Rally?

Over the past week, Nuvei Corp (NVEI, Financial) has seen a significant uptick in its stock price, with a 17.43% gain, bringing the recent price to $27.43. This momentum extends over the past three months, with an 11.38% increase in stock value. Despite these gains, the company's market capitalization stands at $3.84 billion, and the GF Value is currently at $63.79, down from a past GF Value of $79.88. The current and past GF Valuation both suggest a Possible Value Trap, advising investors to think twice before making an investment decision.

Introducing Nuvei Corp

Nuvei Corp operates within the software industry, specializing in payment technology solutions. The company's services encompass mobile, online, and in-store payments, catering primarily to the North American and EMEA (Europe, the Middle East, and Africa) regions. Nuvei's solutions are integral to merchants and partners looking to streamline their payment systems, and the company has established a significant presence in its market segments. 1769744547203674112.png

Assessing Nuvei's Profitability

Nuvei's Profitability Rank stands at 6/10, indicating a moderate level of profitability. The company's Operating Margin is 9.80%, which is better than 71.15% of its industry peers. However, its Return on Equity (ROE) is at -0.41%, Return on Assets (ROA) at -0.18%, and Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) at -0.28%, which, while not stellar, still outperforms a significant portion of its competitors. Nuvei has maintained profitability for 2 years, surpassing 18.58% of its industry peers. 1769744587594821632.png

Nuvei's Growth Trajectory

The company's Growth Rank is an impressive 10/10. Nuvei has demonstrated robust growth with a 3-Year Revenue Growth Rate per Share of 32.90% and a 5-Year Revenue Growth Rate per Share of 47.20%, outperforming the majority of its industry peers. The estimated Total Revenue Growth Rate for the next 3 to 5 years is 23.03%, which is also higher than 89.4% of its competitors. Additionally, the 3-Year EPS without NRI Growth Rate stands at 48.10%, further solidifying Nuvei's growth potential. 1769744607811366912.png

Competitive Landscape

Nuvei's competitors include TELUS International (Cda) Inc (TSX:TIXT, Financial) with a market cap of $2.25 billion, BlackBerry Ltd (TSX:BB, Financial) valued at $1.66 billion, and Coveo Solutions Inc (TSX:CVO, Financial) with a market capitalization of $764.711 million. These companies represent the closest competition in terms of market capitalization within the software industry.

Conclusion

In summary, Nuvei Corp has demonstrated a strong stock performance with significant gains over the past week and three months. The company's profitability metrics, while mixed, suggest a stable position within the industry. Nuvei's growth rates are particularly impressive, indicating a robust expansion trajectory. However, the current GF Valuation suggests caution, labeling the stock as a possible value trap. When compared to its industry peers and competitors, Nuvei holds its own, but investors should carefully consider the company's current valuation and future outlook based on the provided data before making investment decisions.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
