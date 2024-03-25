Westlake Corp (WLK, Financial), a global manufacturer and supplier of petrochemicals, polymers, and building products, has reported an insider sell according to a recent SEC filing. Executive Vice President of Health, Safety, Environment, and Infrastructure Protection, Information Technology & Digital, Robert Buesinger, sold 3,878 shares of the company on March 15, 2024. Robert Buesinger’s transaction was executed at an average price of $144.5 per share, resulting in a total sale amount of $560,671. The insider's sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this SEC Filing. Over the past year, Robert Buesinger has sold a total of 8,215 shares of Westlake Corp and has not made any purchases of the stock. The company's insider transaction history over the past year indicates that there have been no insider buys and six insider sells. The market cap of Westlake Corp stands at $18.566 billion as of the last trading price. The stock's price-earnings ratio is 39.14, which is above both the industry median of 21.91 and the historical median for the company. Westlake Corp's shares are currently trading at a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.23, with a GF Value of $117.42, indicating that the stock is considered modestly overvalued according to GuruFocus' intrinsic value estimate. The GF Value is determined by considering historical trading multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts. The insider's recent sell transaction may be of interest to investors monitoring insider behaviors as an indicator of company performance and valuation.

