Tamir Peres, Senior Vice President & Chief Information Officer of Herc Holdings Inc (HRI, Financial), has sold 3,545 shares of the company on March 15, 2024, according to a recent SEC filing. The transaction was executed at an average price of $159.1 per share, resulting in a total value of $564,079.5.

Herc Holdings Inc operates as an equipment rental supplier. The company provides a range of equipment rental solutions for construction, industrial, and governmental entities, including tools, trucks, and heavy machinery.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 3,545 shares of Herc Holdings Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. The company's insider transaction history over the past year indicates a total of 8 insider sells and no insider buys.

On the day of the insider's recent sale, shares of Herc Holdings Inc were trading at $159.1, giving the company a market capitalization of $4.476 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 13.06, which is below the industry median of 17.45 and also below the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

Herc Holdings Inc's stock is currently trading with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.87, suggesting that the stock is Modestly Undervalued according to the GF Value. The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate that takes into account historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

The insider's recent transaction could signal various motivations, but without additional context, it remains a single data point in the broader scheme of insider trading activity. Investors often monitor insider transactions as part of their due diligence process, considering that insiders may have a better understanding of the company's prospects and valuation.

It is important for investors to consider the full range of information available, including the company's financial performance, market conditions, and any potential changes in the company's strategy or external factors that could affect its future prospects.

