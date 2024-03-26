MicroStrategy Inc (MSTR, Financial), a provider of enterprise analytics and mobility software, has reported an insider sale according to a recent SEC filing. Executive Chairman and 10% Owner Michael Saylor sold 1,550 shares of the company on March 15, 2024. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this SEC Filing.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 230,000 shares of MicroStrategy Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. The company's insider transaction history over the last year indicates a total of 100 insider sells and no insider buys.

On the day of the sale, shares of MicroStrategy Inc were trading at $1,720.12, giving the company a market capitalization of $25.452 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 53.33, which is above both the industry median of 27.86 and the historical median price-earnings ratio for the company.

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio is 6.87, with a current share price of $1,720.12 and a GF Value of $250.54, indicating that MicroStrategy Inc is significantly overvalued according to the GF Value metric. The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

Investors and analysts often monitor insider selling as it can provide insights into an insider's perspective on the valuation of the company's stock. However, insider transactions are not always indicative of future stock performance and can be influenced by various factors, including personal financial needs and portfolio diversification strategies.

