Mar 18, 2024 / 09:00AM GMT

Presentation

Mar 18, 2024 / 09:00AM GMT



=====================

Corporate Participants

=====================

* Andrew Bell

Witan Investment Trust plc - CEO



=====================

Unidentified_1



To discuss Witan's Annual Results for 2023. I'm joined now by CEO, Andrew Baum, Andrew 2023 was a pretty volatile year for equities, but positive ultimately, kind of Witan perform.



Andrew Bell - Witan Investment Trust plc - CEO



Yeah. It was much more positive than the bearish consensus at the start of the year. I guess I gave us two out of three. We were we ended the year a couple of percent behind our benchmark, but we delivered a total return an NAV terms of 12.8%, which more than reversed the bear market for the previous year, and we were well ahead of inflation, which ended the year at four.



Unidentified_1



Which has a multi-manager strategy the core of the portfolio, around 75% is in six main street managers. What were the key drivers of performance across that core part of the portfolio? And