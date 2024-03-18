Mar 18, 2024 / 12:30PM GMT

Operator



Good morning, and welcome to CarMax's fourth quarter 2023 earnings call. Please note, this call is being recorded.



I would now like to turn the conference call over to Roger Ou, Senior Vice President of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.



Roger Ou - CareMax Inc - Senior Vice President of Finance and Investor Relations



Good morning, and welcome to Caremark. Because Fourth Quarter 2023 earnings call. I'm Roger Ou, Senior Vice President of Investor Relations and I'm joined today by Carlos De Soto, our Chief Executive Officer; and Kevin Wirges, our Chief Financial Officer.



During the call, we will be discussing certain forward-looking information. These forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and assessments made by care mattress management in light of their experience and assessment of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other factors we believe to be appropriate.



Any forward-looking statements made during this call are made as of today, and Jamba's undertakes no duty to update or revise