Gap Inc (GPS) CFO Katrina O'Connell Sells 5,937 Shares

On March 15, 2024, Katrina O'Connell, the Chief Financial Officer of Gap Inc (GPS, Financial), sold 5,937 shares of the company. The transaction was filed with the SEC and can be found in the SEC Filing.

Gap Inc is a global apparel retail company that offers clothing, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Gap, Banana Republic, Old Navy, Athleta, and Intermix brands. The company operates in specialty and outlet stores, online, and through franchise agreements.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 216,569 shares of Gap Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. The recent sale by the insider is part of a trend observed over the past year, where there have been 19 insider sells and no insider buys.

On the date of the insider's recent sale, shares of Gap Inc were trading at $23.03, giving the company a market capitalization of $9.156 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the stock stood at 18.43, slightly above the industry median of 18.42 and the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio was 1.8, indicating that Gap Inc was significantly overvalued based on its GF Value of $12.80. The GF Value is a proprietary intrinsic value estimate from GuruFocus, which considers historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

