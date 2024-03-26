Over the past quarter, Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp (AGM.A, Financial) has experienced a notable uptick in its stock price, with a 3.61% gain over the past week and an impressive 11.57% gain over the past three months. The company's market capitalization stands at $1.96 billion, with a current stock price of $157. When compared to the GF Value of $143.46, which has risen from the past GF Value of $137.21, Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp is currently deemed to be Fairly Valued, maintaining the same valuation status as three months prior.

Introduction to Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp

Operating within the credit services industry, Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp, also known as Farmer Mac, is a vital player in the U.S. secondary market for agricultural real estate and rural housing mortgage loans. The company's diverse operations span across segments such as Farm & Ranch, Corporate AgFinance, and Renewable Energy, among others. By purchasing eligible mortgage loans secured by first liens on agricultural real estate and rural housing, Farmer Mac plays a crucial role in sustaining and enhancing the financial strength of America's rural economy.

Assessing Profitability

Farmer Mac's Profitability Rank stands at a solid 6/10, reflecting a stable financial condition. The company's Return on Equity (ROE) is an impressive 14.91%, outperforming 77.03% of its peers in the industry. Furthermore, its Return on Assets (ROA) is 0.71%, which is better than 36.46% of the companies in the sector. Notably, Farmer Mac has maintained profitability for the past 10 years, a feat better than 99.81% of its competitors. These figures underscore the company's efficient use of equity and assets in generating profits.

Growth Trajectory of Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp

The company's Growth Rank is at the maximum of 10/10, indicating exceptional growth in both revenue and profitability. The 3-Year Revenue Growth Rate per Share stands at 18.80%, surpassing 73.62% of the industry. Similarly, the 5-Year Revenue Growth Rate per Share is 14.10%, which is better than 73.85% of its competitors. Looking ahead, the Total Revenue Growth Rate (Future 3Y To 5Y Est) is projected at 10.47%, outperforming 63.93% of the industry. The 3-Year EPS without NRI Growth Rate mirrors the revenue growth at 18.80%, and the 5-Year EPS without NRI Growth Rate is also strong at 13.40%. These growth metrics are a testament to Farmer Mac's robust financial performance and promising outlook.

Market Competition

When examining Farmer Mac's competitive landscape, it stands among peers with similar market capitalizations. Navient Corp (NAVI, Financial) has a market cap of $1.85 billion, Bread Financial Holdings Inc (BFH, Financial) at $1.92 billion, and Enova International Inc (ENVA, Financial) at $1.69 billion. These companies, while operating within the same industry, each have unique business models and market strategies that contribute to the competitive dynamics Farmer Mac faces.

Conclusion: A Robust Contender in the Credit Services Industry

In summary, Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp's stock performance has been strong, with significant gains over the past quarter. The company's valuation remains Fairly Valued according to the GF Value, reflecting a balance between its market price and intrinsic value. Farmer Mac's solid market position and diversified business model, coupled with its consistent profitability and impressive growth rates, position it well within the competitive credit services industry. As investors consider the potential challenges and opportunities ahead, Farmer Mac's financial health and growth prospects make it a noteworthy stock to watch.

