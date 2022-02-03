Q3 2022 IIFL Wealth Management Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 03, 2022 / 08:00AM GMT

On the backdrop of a strong previous quarter, we report yet another exciting quarter with robust improvement across most key metrics in the form of growth in AUM and steady retentions and thereby, improving our profitability. This has been possible due to our relentless focus on 4 drivers; across clients, product, people and technology.



Let me start with a brief