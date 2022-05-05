Q4 2022 IIFL Wealth Management Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

May 05, 2022 / 08:30AM GMT

Operator



Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to IIFL Wealth and Asset Management's Q4 FY '22 Earnings Call. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded.



We have with us today, Mr. Karan Bhagat, the Managing Director and CEO; Mr. Anshuman Maheshwary, the Chief Operating Officer; Mr. Sanjay Wadhwa, Chief Financial Officer; and Mr. Pavan Manghnani, Head Strategy and Investor Relations.



I now hand over to Mr. Sanjay Wadhwa to walk us through the results.



Sanjay Wadhwa - IIFL Wealth Management Limited - Chief Finance Officer



Thank you, Anil, and a very good afternoon to everyone on the call today. The financial markets have witnessed lots of ups and downs during the last financial year. Amidst all of that, we are happy to report another exciting quarter. We have steadily grown quarter-on-quarter through the last financial year across all the key metrics in the form of growth in AUMs, net flows, revenue, steady retentions and profitability.



Let me start with a brief overview on the financial performance of