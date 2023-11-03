Nov 03, 2023 / 08:30AM GMT
Operator
Good afternoon, ladies, and gentlemen, and welcome to 360 One Wam's Q2 FY '24 Earnings Call. (Operator Instructions) Please note, this conference is being recorded. On the call today, we have with us Mr. Karan Bhagat, Managing Director, and CEO; Mr. Anshuman Maheshwary, Chief Operating Officer; and Mr. Sanjay Wadhwa, Chief Financial Officer.
I now hand it over to Sanjay to take this conference ahead. Thank you.
Sanjay Wadhwa - 360 One Wam Limited - Chief Finance Officer
Thank you, Anil, and a very good afternoon to everyone on the call. In the first half of this financial year, the domestic capital markets maintained its positive momentum and rose to all-time highs, despite global concerns related to geopolitics and inflation. Although there has been some correction at the start of Q3, we continue to remain bullish in the long run about the India growth story with our business showing resiliency across phases. Before we deep dive into financials, we would like to highlight that we have announced an interim dividend of INR 4 per share. This is our third
Q2 2024 360 One Wam Ltd Earnings Call Transcript
Nov 03, 2023 / 08:30AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...