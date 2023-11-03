Q2 2024 360 One Wam Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 03, 2023 / 08:30AM GMT

360 One Wam's Q2 FY '24 Earnings Call. On the call today, we have with us Mr. Karan Bhagat, Managing Director, and CEO; Mr. Anshuman Maheshwary, Chief Operating Officer; and Mr. Sanjay Wadhwa, Chief Financial Officer.







Sanjay Wadhwa - 360 One Wam Limited - Chief Finance Officer



Thank you, Anil, and a very good afternoon to everyone on the call. In the first half of this financial year, the domestic capital markets maintained its positive momentum and rose to all-time highs, despite global concerns related to geopolitics and inflation. Although there has been some correction at the start of Q3, we continue to remain bullish in the long run about the India growth story with our business showing resiliency across phases. Before we deep dive into financials, we would like to highlight that we have announced an interim dividend of INR 4 per share. This is our third