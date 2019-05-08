Q1 2019 ABB India Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

May 08, 2019 / 09:30AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to the ABB India Limited Q1 CY '19 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Please note this conference is being recorded. I now hand the conference over to Mr. T.K. Sridhar, CFO of ABB India Limited. Thank you, and over to you, sir.



T. K. Sridhar - ABB India Limited - CFO & Chief IR Officer



Thank you, (inaudible). Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to the Q1 2019 Investor Call of ABB India Limited. So just to tell you, we're just out of the Shareholders Meeting of 69 AGM. So I think it was received pretty well. So the shareholders are, by and large, really supportive to the stretch initiatives taken by ABB. So now to take you through the results of Q1 and also to give an overview of business. So I would not like to waste any much of time, hand over to Sanjeev.



So and before that, on the call, I have Sanjeev Sharma, Company Managing Director of ABB India Limited; I have Sanjeev Arora, (inaudible) Division Manager for Robotics Information; and I have Subir Pal [Kumarka], who leads the