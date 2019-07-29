Q2 2019 ABB India Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 29, 2019 / 04:30AM GMT

T. K. Sridhar - ABB India Limited - CFO & Chief IR Officer



(technical difficulty)



so good morning. And I think as most of the people are from Mumbai, and then welcome to the call of Q2 2019, right? So this is -- here, we will discuss the results of ABB performance in quarter 2.



And I think it has been an interesting quarter for all of us, right, with a lot of macro activities, which has taken place in Q2, right? And we had a Board meeting on Friday. So because of the weekend, we could not have a call immediately, which we normally used to have. And so we follow it on a Monday, right? I am sure that we have loaded the presentation to the website and you have been able to access that.



And over to you, Sanjeev. So on the call, I have Sanjeev, Country Managing Director for ABB India Limited. So in the room, along with me, I have: Madhav Vemuri, the Division Manager for Industrial Automation; and on the call, I have Sanjeev Arora, Division Manager for Motion; Subir Pal [Karmakar], Division Manager for Robotics and Automation; and also C.P. Vyas, Division Manager for