Q3 2019 ABB India Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 13, 2019 / 10:00AM GMT

Operator



Good day, ladies and gentlemen, and a very warm welcome to the ABB India Limited Q3 CY '19 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded. I'm now glad to hand the conference over to Mr. T.K. Sridhar, CFO of ABB India Limited. Thank you, and over to you, sir.



T. K. Sridhar - ABB India Limited - CFO & Chief IR Officer



Thank you. Thank you, Ali. Good afternoon, once again, to all of you. Welcome to the Q3 earnings call of ABB India Limited. So on the call with me are Sanjeev Sharma, the Country Managing Director; and along with me, our business leaders, C. Vyas, who leads Electrification Products; and Sanjeev Arora, who leads the Motion Division and [support the carmaker] for the Robotics and Automation; and also, we have, Krish Chander, who's the business leader for the Process Industries right on this call, right; and along with them, we also have a communication colleagues of Sohini and Beena, right? So -- and without wasting time, so over to you, Sandeep, for taking us through the Q3 numbers.



