Q2 2020 ABB India Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 24, 2020 / 10:30AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to the ABB Limited Q2 CY '20 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded. I now hand the conference over to Mr. Sridhar, Chief Financial Officer of ABB India Limited. Thank you, and over to you, sir.



T. K. Sridhar - ABB India Limited - CFO & Chief IR Officer



Thank you. Thank you, Raman. Very good afternoon to all of you, ladies and gentlemen. So this is the Q2 analyst call to discuss about the performance of the quarter, April to June 2020. So I have with me Mr. Sanjeev Sharma, the Country Managing Director; and also the other business heads who run the various core divisions in India, right? And also I have Sohini and the communications team along with me listening to this particular call. So over to you, Sanjeev.



Sanjeev Sharma - ABB India Limited - MD & Director



Thank you, Sridhar, and thank you, everyone, for joining in for this call. And I hope each one of you and your family members are keeping safe and