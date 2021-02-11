Q4 2020 ABB India Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 11, 2021 / 04:30AM GMT

Thank you. Thank you, Vikram. First of all, a very good happy new year to all of you for 2021. So this is the first time which we are talking to you, and also a very good morning to all of you, ladies and gentlemen, for this -- and welcome to the Q4 2020 analyst call and which also captures the full year performance of 2020.



So taking into consideration the previous requests what has come from all of you, to give some time for you to underline what the numbers are and after we publish our results, right? At this time, we have made sure that we do it at least half a day later