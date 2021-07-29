Q2 2021 ABB India Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 29, 2021 / 04:30AM GMT

T. K. Sridhar - ABB India Limited - CFO & Chief IR Officer



Thank you. Very good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to the Q2 2021 analyst call for ABB India Limited. So I have on the call along with me, Mr. Sanjeev Sharma, MD of ABB India Limited, and then all the division representatives on the call: Mr. Sanjeev Arora, manager for Motion Division; then Kiran Dutt to represent Electrification Products; and I have Subrata Karmakar from Robotics & Discrete Automation; and also G. Balaji from Process Automation. And also along with me, I have the other communication colleagues, (inaudible) and