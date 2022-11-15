Q3 2022 ABB India Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 15, 2022 / 06:30AM GMT

T. K. Sridhar - ABB India Limited - CFO & Chief IR Officer



Thank you. Thank you, Aman. A very good morning to all of you. I think, it's a pleasure connect with you back again after the Q3 results, which we just declared last week. So on the call with me today I have Mr. Sanjeev Sharma, the Country Managing Director for ABB India Limited. Then I have the Business Representative, the leads in the businesses, Sanjeev Arora, who leads Motion business. Then I have Subrata Karmakar, who leads the Robotics; and Balaji for Process Automation. So we are not able to have Kiran Dutt on the call,