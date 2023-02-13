Q4 2022 ABB India Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 13, 2023 / 05:30AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to ABB India Limited Q4 CY 2022 Earnings Conference Call. As a reminder, all participant lines will be in the listen-only mode. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded and any unauthorized recording of this call is strictly prohibited.



The recording will be made available on the company's and SEBI's website subsequently. I now hand the conference over to Mr. T.K. Sridhar, Chief Financial Officer of ABB India Limited. Thank you, and over to you, sir.



T. K. Sridhar - ABB India Limited - CFO & Chief IR Officer



Thank you. Thank you, Aman. Very good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to the Q4 2022 analyst call. So we have with me in the call Sanjeev Sharma, the Country Managing Director; and we have Kiran Dutt that, who represents EL divisions; Sanjeev Arora from Motion; and G. Balaji from Process Automation. Also, we have Vinod, who also runs a division of Process Industries and Process Automation.



So unfortunately, Subrata could not join this call because they