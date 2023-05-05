Q1 2023 ABB India Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

May 05, 2023 / 05:30AM GMT

I now hand the conference over to Mr. T.K. Sridhar, Chief Financial Officer of ABB India Limited. Thank you, and over to you, sir.



T. K. Sridhar - ABB India Limited - CFO & Chief IR Officer



Thank you. Thank you very much. A very good morning to all of you. So welcome to the Q1 2023 results call -- analyst call. So along with me, I have Mr. Sanjeev Sharma, the Country Managing Director; and then I have Mr. Sanjeev Arora, representing Motion business, Kiran from Electrification. Unfortunately, we don't have anyone from Process Automation because they are busy with the customers and Subrata, who heads the Robotics will join us after some time.



So with this, I hand over to Sanjeev to take us through the Q1 performance