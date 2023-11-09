Q3 2023 ABB India Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 09, 2023 / 11:00AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to ABB India Limited Q3 CY 2023 July to September Quarter Earnings Conference Call.



(Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded and any unauthorized recording of this call is strictly prohibited. The recording will be made available on the company's and SEBI's websites subsequently.



I now hand the conference over to Mr. T.K. Sridhar, Chief Financial Officer of ABB India Limited. Thank you.



And over to you, sir.



T. K. Sridhar - ABB India Limited - CFO & Chief IR Officer



Thank you. Thank you very much. A very good afternoon to all of you, ladies and gentlemen. Thank you for attending this particular call [which is in] a very short time. I mean the reason for that is -- I know we're all entering into Diwali vacation. So we said that Friday could be a good day for all of you to start enjoying your vacations. That's why we said, even it's in short time, we complete it today.



So we just completed our third quarter Board meeting, so we have released the