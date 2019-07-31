Q1 2020 Aegis Logistics Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 31, 2019 / 09:30AM GMT

Operator



This conference call may contain forward-looking statements about the company, which are based on the beliefs, opinions and expectations of the company as on the date of this call. These statements are not the guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict.



I now hand the conference over to Mr. Anish Chandaria, Vice Chairman and Managing Director, Aegis Logistics Limited. Thank you, and over to you, Mr. Chandaria.



Anish K. Chandaria - Aegis Logistics Limited - Vice Chairman, CEO & MD



Thank you. I'll be presenting the quarter 1 results for FY '20. I would describe quarter 1 as an okay set of results to start the year. However, there is lots more to come on profits growth in future quarters this year, and we remain bullish on the rest of the year -- the next 3 quarters where Q1 was an okay set of results. Total