Jul 31, 2019 / 09:30AM GMT
Operator
Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to the Aegis Logistics Limited Q1 FY '20 Earnings Conference Call. This conference call may contain forward-looking statements about the company, which are based on the beliefs, opinions and expectations of the company as on the date of this call. These statements are not the guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict.
(Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded. I now hand the conference over to Mr. Anish Chandaria, Vice Chairman and Managing Director, Aegis Logistics Limited. Thank you, and over to you, Mr. Chandaria.
Anish K. Chandaria - Aegis Logistics Limited - Vice Chairman, CEO & MD
Thank you. I'll be presenting the quarter 1 results for FY '20. I would describe quarter 1 as an okay set of results to start the year. However, there is lots more to come on profits growth in future quarters this year, and we remain bullish on the rest of the year -- the next 3 quarters where Q1 was an okay set of results. Total
Q1 2020 Aegis Logistics Ltd Earnings Call Transcript
