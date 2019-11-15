Q2 2020 Aegis Logistics Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 15, 2019 / 10:00AM GMT

Anish K. Chandaria - Aegis Logistics Limited - Vice Chairman, CEO & MD



Thank you. I'll be presenting the quarter 2 results for FY '20. I'm pleased to report that this was an excellent set of results for the quarter and also that the outlook for the rest of the financial year is also looking excellent. So business on all fronts is really strong.



I'll be presenting first the underlying profits