Q3 2020 Aegis Logistics Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 03, 2020 / 10:30AM GMT

I now hand the conference over to Mr. Anish Chandaria, Vice Chairman and Managing Director of Aegis Logistics Limited. Thank you, and over to you, sir.



Anish K. Chandaria - Aegis Logistics Limited - Vice Chairman, CEO & MD



Thank you. I'll be presenting the Q3 results for financial year '20. It was a superb set of results in quarter 3, up significantly quarter-on-quarter as well as year-on-year.



Total revenues from operations was INR 2,169 crores versus INR 1,320 crores a year earlier. That's a rise of 64% year-on-year.



EBITDA for the group