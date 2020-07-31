Q1 2021 Aegis Logistics Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 31, 2020 / 09:00AM GMT

Anish K. Chandaria - Aegis Logistics Limited - Vice Chairman, CEO & MD



I'll be presenting the quarter 1 results for FY '21. This was an average set of results for Q1 during the height of the lockdown. You will see the impact of the peak lockdown from April to June 2020 in these results. We do expect, however, some improvement in quarter 2. That's the current quarter, July, August, September. And particularly in the second half of this financial year 2021, FY '21, as the lockdown restrictions ease in many states and as some of the new projects come on stream. So I would say that quarter 1 was -- which was the peak lockdown period in April, May, June in India, was probably -- will be probably the worst quarter of the year, but then things will improve.



Total revenues for Q1 was INR 636 crores versus INR 1,955 crores a year earlier. Total EBITDA for the group was INR 118 crores versus INR 112 crores a year earlier. That's a rise of 5% year-on-year. The normalized profit before tax, that means excluding the employee stock protection -- stock purchase plan of INR 42.1 crores, which is a noncash