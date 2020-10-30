Q2 2021 Aegis Logistics Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 30, 2020 / 11:00AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to the Aegis Logistics Limited Q2 FY '21 Earnings Conference Call.



This conference call may contain forward-looking statements about the company. which are based on the beliefs, opinions and expectations of the company as on date of this call. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded.



I now hand the conference over to Mr. Anish Chandaria, Vice Chairman and Managing Director from Aegis Logistics Limited. Thank you, and over to you, sir.



Anish K. Chandaria - Aegis Logistics Limited - Executive Vice Chairman, CEO & MD



Yes. Thank you very much. I'll be presenting the quarter 2 results for FY '21.



I would say it was a good rise in quarter 2 results as compared to quarter 1 of this financial year, showing a recovery is underway for this year, FY '21. And total revenues for quarter 2 were INR 650.4 crores versus INR 1,817 crores a year