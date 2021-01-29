Q3 2021 Aegis Logistics Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Jan 29, 2021 / 10:00AM GMT

Operator



Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to Q3 and 9 Months FY '21 Earnings Conference Call of Aegis Logistics Limited.



This conference call may contain forward-looking statements about the company, which are based on the beliefs, opinions and expectations of the company as on date of this call. These statements are not the guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict.



(Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded. I now hand the conference over to Mr. Anish Chandaria, Vice Chairman and Managing Director for Aegis Logistics Limited. Thank you, and over to you, sir.



Anish K. Chandaria - Aegis Logistics Limited - Executive Vice Chairman, CEO & MD



Thank you very much. I'll be presenting the Q3 FY '21 results today, that is October to December 2020 results.



I would describe this set of results as a continued good recovery in the quarter-on-quarter profits as compared Q3 as compared to quarter Q2, as India as a whole moves to recovery from COVID-19