Q4 2021 Aegis Logistics Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Anish K. Chandaria - Aegis Logistics Limited - Executive Vice Chairman, CEO & MD



Thank you. I'll be presenting the quarter 4 FY '21 results as well as the full year results, the full year audited results for FY '21. I would say it was an okay set of results in Q4, and the full year results were slightly down versus the previous financial year FY '20. Not surprising in a year of COVID. But I think we were just slightly down in terms of the profits after tax.



Let's start with total revenues. So total revenues for quarter 4 was INR 1,101 crores versus INR 3,843 crores a year earlier, primarily due to lower LPG prices. Obviously, since COVID happened, all commodity prices did fall a lot. Now they started rising, but at that time,