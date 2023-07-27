Q1 2024 Aegis Logistics Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 27, 2023 / 09:00AM GMT

Raj Kapurchand Chandaria - Aegis Logistics Limited - Executive Chairman & MD



Thank you very much. Good afternoon. I'm joined by our CFO, Mr. Murad Moledina, and we will be presenting the Q1 results -- financial results. So we're pleased to inform you that we have delivered another quarter of strong performance with Q1 EBITDA growing by 30% year-on-year, and profit after tax growing by 23% as compared to the same period last year.



So I'd like to remind everyone that the mission of our company is to store and distribute bulk liquids and gases in a safe and sustainable manner. And this quarter, we did just that. There were no environmental or safety incidents in any of the group's operations, an achievement which we hope to continue repeating quarter after