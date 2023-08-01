Q1 2024 Escorts Kubota Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 01, 2023 / 11:30AM GMT

Today, we have with us, Mr. Bharat Madan, Whole-Time Director and Chief Financial Officer; Mr. Harish Lalchandani, Chief Officer, Agri Machinery Business Division; Mr. Sanjeev Bajaj, Chief Officer, Executive Construction Equipment Business Division; Mr. Ankur Dev, Chief Officer Railway, Equipment Business Division; and Mr. Prateek Singhal, Investor Relations