Q2 2024 Escorts Kubota Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 03, 2023 / 11:30AM GMT
Operator
Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to the Escorts Kubota Limited Q2 FY '24 Earnings Conference Call, hosted by DAM Capital Advisors Limited. (Operator Instructions) Please note that the conference is being recorded.
I now hand the conference over to Mr. Mitul Shah from DAM Capital. Thank you. And over to you, sir.
Mitul Shah - DAM Capital Advisors Limited, Research Division - Research Analyst
Thank you, Akshay. Good evening. And on behalf of DAM Capital Advisors Limited, I welcome you all for Escorts Kubota Limited Q2 FY '24 Results Earnings Conference Call. I also take this opportunity to welcome the management team from Escorts Kubota Limited.
Today, we have with us Mr. Bharat Madan, Whole-Time Director and Chief Financial Officer; Mr. Neeraj Mehra, Head Farmtrac and Powertrac Sales; Mr. Sanjeev Bajaj, Chief Officer, Executive Construction Equipment Business; Mr. Ankur Dev, Chief Officer, Railway Equipment Business; Mr. Sanjeev Garg, Head Finance and Tax and Investor Relations team. We would start the call with brief opening remarks
