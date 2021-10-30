Oct 30, 2021 / 05:30AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited Q2 FY '22 Earnings Conference Call hosted by Antique Stockbroking Limited. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded. I now hand the conference over to [Mr. Varadarajan Sivasankaran] from Antique Stockbroking Limited Ltd. Thank you, and over to you, sir.



Unidentified Analyst -



Thank you, [Nirash]. Good morning, everyone. It's my pleasure to welcome all the participants and the management of Bharat Petroleum Corporation to this 2Q FY '22 Earnings Call. We have with us today, Mr. V.R.K. Gupta, Director Finance; Mr. Manoj Heda, Executive Director Corporate Finance; Mr. Pankaj Kumar, CG and Corporate Treasury; Ms. Jenny C L, BGM Pricing and Insurance; Mr. Piyush Borania, Senior Manager, Pricing and Insurance.



I'd like to hand over the floor to Mr. Piyush for taking it forward. Over to you, Piyush.



Piyush Borania - Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited - Senior Manager of Pricing & Insurance



Thanks, [Mr.