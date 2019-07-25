Jul 25, 2019 / 01:00PM GMT
Operator
Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to Tata Motors Q1 FY '20 Results Conference Call hosted by HSBC Securities. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded.
I now hand the conference over to Mr. Yogesh Aggarwal, Managing Director and Head of Research. Thank you, and over to you, sir.
Yogesh Aggarwal - HSBC, Research Division - Head of India Research and India Tech Analyst
Thank you, Stanford. Good evening, everyone. On behalf of HSBC Securities, I welcome you all for the Tata Motors Quarterly Results Conference call. I'm very happy to introduce the Tata management team again. Today, we have with us Mr. Guenter Butschek, MD and CEO; Professor Dr. Ralf Speth, CEO, JLR; Mr. PB Balaji, Group CFO; and Mr. Adrian Mardell, CFO, JLR, along with members of the Investor Relations team. Thanks again to the management team for taking out time today.
We will start the session with some comments from the management followed by Q&A. Over to you, Balaji.
Pathamadai Balachandran Balaji -
Q1 2020 Tata Motors Ltd Earnings Call Transcript
Jul 25, 2019 / 01:00PM GMT
