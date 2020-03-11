Mar 11, 2020 / NTS GMT

Robin Zhu - Sanford C. Bernstein & Co., LLC., Research Division - Senior Analyst



Hi, everyone. Thanks for joining today's call. This is Robin Zhu, Asian automotive analyst for Bernstein. I'm delighted to be able to introduce Mr. PB Balaji, CFO of Tata Motors. We're going to try and conduct this in a fireside chat sort of format.



Before we start, thank you for everybody that's sent in question in advance, and we'll try to cover as much as we can. If you have any more questions, please e-mail me, [email protected]. So standard disclaimers apply. Balaji, thanks again for being extremely generous of your time and taking time to do this call.



I guess the 3 main topics we were hoping to cover were: One, the near-term impact of the coronavirus outbreak initially in China and now looking like globally; the second, CO2 compliance. I mean, this is something that I've spent a bit of time on, and we get plenty of questions on from investors; and then number three, a few questions around the Charge+ program and longer-term structural change at the company, and what the plans are for new