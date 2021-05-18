Q4 2021 Tata Motors Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

May 18, 2021 / 01:00PM GMT

Prakash Pandey - Tata Motors Limited - General Manager of Treasury & IR



Yes. Thank you. Good evening, everyone. Hope all of you and your family members are healthy and safe during these uncertain and unprecedented times. On behalf of Tata Motors, I warmly welcome you all for our Q4 FY '21 results conference call. Today, we have with us Mr. Guenter Butschek, MD and CEO, Tata Motors; Mr. Thierry Bollore, CEO, Jaguar Land Rover; Mr. PB Balaji, Group CFO, Tata Motors; Mr. Adrian Mardell, CFO, Jaguar Land Rover; Mr. Girish Wagh, President, Commercial Vehicle Business; Mr. Shailesh Chandra, President, Passenger Vehicle and Electric Vehicle business; and my other colleagues from the Investor Relations team.



Like always, we will start the session with quick overview of the financial and