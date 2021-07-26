Jul 26, 2021 / 01:00PM GMT
Operator
Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to the Tata Motors Q1 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded.
I now hand the conference over to Ms. Sneha Gavankar from Tata Motors. Thank you, and over to you, ma'am.
Sneha Gavankar -
Thank you, and good evening, everyone. On behalf of Tata Motors, I would like to welcome you all to our Q1 FY '22 Results Conference Call. Today, we have with us Mr. Thierry Bollore, CEO, Jaguar Land Rover; Mr. PB Balaji, Group CFO, Tata Motors; Mr. Adrian Mardell, CFO, Jaguar Land Rover; Mr. Girish Wagh, Executive of Tata Motors; Mr. Shailesh Chandra, President, Passenger and Electric Vehicle Business, Tata Motors; and our colleague from the Investor Relations team.
We will start the session with a quick overview of the financial and business performance from management, followed by Q&A. Over to you, sir, Mr. Balaji.
Pathamadai Balachandran Balaji - Tata Motors Limited - Group CFO
Yes. Thank Sneha. Firstly, thanks,
Q1 2022 Tata Motors Ltd Earnings Call Transcript
Jul 26, 2021 / 01:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...