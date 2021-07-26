Q1 2022 Tata Motors Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 26, 2021 / 01:00PM GMT

Operator



Sneha Gavankar -



Thank you, and good evening, everyone. On behalf of Tata Motors, I would like to welcome you all to our Q1 FY '22 Results Conference Call. Today, we have with us Mr. Thierry Bollore, CEO, Jaguar Land Rover; Mr. PB Balaji, Group CFO, Tata Motors; Mr. Adrian Mardell, CFO, Jaguar Land Rover; Mr. Girish Wagh, Executive of Tata Motors; Mr. Shailesh Chandra, President, Passenger and Electric Vehicle Business, Tata Motors; and our colleague from the Investor Relations team.



We will start the session with a quick overview of the financial and business performance from management, followed by Q&A. Over to you, sir, Mr. Balaji.



Pathamadai Balachandran Balaji - Tata Motors Limited - Group CFO



Yes. Thank Sneha. Firstly, thanks,