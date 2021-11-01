Q2 2022 Tata Motors Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 01, 2021 / 01:00PM GMT
Sneha Gavankar -
Good day, and welcome to Tata Motors Q2 FY '22 Earnings Conference Call. I'm joined today by Mr. Thierry Bollore, CEO Jaguar Land Rover; Mr. PB Balaji, Group CFO, Tata Motors; Mr. Adrian Mardell, CFO, Jaguar Land Rover; Mr. Girish Wagh, Executive Director, Tata Motors; Mr. Shailesh Chandra, President, Passenger and Electric Vehicle business, Tata Motors; and my colleagues from the Investor Relations team.
Today, we plan to walk you through the earnings presentation, followed by Q&A. (Operator Instructions) I now hand over to Balaji to begin the presentation.
Pathamadai Balachandran Balaji - Tata Motors Limited - Group CFO
Thank you, thanks, Sneha. Firstly, welcome all of you for the Tata Motors Q2 Results call. Let me take you to the safe harbor statement.
Next slide, please. I want to pause here for a minute, draw your attention to the top right-hand corner, how we have accounted for passenger vehicles business in this particular quarter. Since we have received the honorable NCLT's approval for subsidiarizing the PV business,
