Q4 2022 Tata Motors Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

May 12, 2022 / 01:00PM GMT

Sneha Gavankar -



Good day. Welcome to Tata Motors Q4 FY '22 Earnings Conference Call. I'm joined today by Mr. Thierry Bollore, CEO, Jaguar Land Rover; Mr. PB Balaji, Group CFO, Tata Motors; Mr. Girish Wagh, Executive Director, Tata Motors; Mr. Shailesh Chandra, MD, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicle Limited and Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Limited; Mr. Adrian Mardell, CFO, Jaguar Land Rover; and then colleagues from the Investor Relations team.



Today, we plan to walk you through the earnings presentation followed by Q&A. (Operator Instructions) I now hand over to Balaji to begin the presentation.



Pathamadai Balachandran Balaji - Tata Motors Limited - Group CFO



Thank you. Welcome, everybody, and thanks for taking the time to attend the call. Going to the safe harbor statement. I want to take a minute on this to explain of a few changes that we have put through in the way we are presenting our numbers post the subsidiary election of the -- sorry, passenger vehicle and the electric vehicle business in India.



Due to this change, the stand-alone