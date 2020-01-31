Jan 31, 2020 / 09:30AM GMT
Operator
Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals Limited Q3 FY '20 Conference Call, hosted by Batlivala & Karani Securities India Private Limited. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded.
I now hand the conference over to Mr. Deepak Kolhe from Batlivala & Karani Securities. Thank you, and over to you, sir.
Deepak A. Kolhe - Batlivala & Karani Securities India Pvt. Ltd., Research Division - Research Analyst
Thanks, Reza. Good afternoon, everyone. On the behalf of Batlivala & Karani Securities, I would like to welcome all the participants who are logged into the third quarter results con call of Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals. From the management team, we have Mr. Nanavaty, Executive Director and CFO; and Mr. Vachhrajani. And thank you, management, for giving us the opportunity to host this call.
I would like to request Nanavaty sir to first begin with his opening comments, post which we will have Q&A. Thank you, and over to you, sir.
Q3 2020 Gujarat State Fertilizers and Chemicals Ltd Earnings Call Transcript
Jan 31, 2020 / 09:30AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...