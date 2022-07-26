Jul 26, 2022 / 10:00AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to the GSFC conference call to discuss the Q1 FY '22-'23 financial performance. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded. I now hand the conference over to Mr. [Nitesh Vaghela] from Anurag Services LLP. Thank you, and over to you, sir.



Unidentified Analyst -



Thank you. Good afternoon, and welcome to the first quarter earning conference call of Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals Limited hosted by Anurag Services LLP. From the management, we have Mr. V.D. Nanavaty, Executive Director, Finance and CFO; and Mr. Vishvesh Vachhrajani, Company Secretary and Senior Vice President, Legal.



I would like to thank the management for giving us the opportunity to host this call. We will begin the call with opening remarks from the management, post which we will have a question-and-answer session. Thank you, and over to you, sir.



Vishvesh Dineshchandra Nanavaty - Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals Limited - Executive Director of Finance & CFO

