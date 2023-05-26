May 26, 2023 / 10:00AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals Limited, GSFC, Investors Concall Meet to discuss the financial performance of Fourth Quarter and Financial Year end 31 March 2023 of 2022 and 2023 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded.



I now hand the conference over to Mr. Nitesh Vaghela from Anurag Services LLP. Thank you, and over to you, Nitesh Vaghela.



Nitesh Vaghela -



Thank you, and good afternoon. Welcome to the fourth quarter and financial year ended 31 March 2023 of '22-'23 earnings conference call of Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals Limited hosted by Anurag Services LLP.



From the management, we have Mr. V.D. Nanavaty, Executive Director and CFO; and other senior dignitaries from the management. I would like to thank the management for giving us the opportunity to host this call. We will begin the call with opening remarks from the management, post which we will have a question-and-answer session.



Thank you, and over to you,