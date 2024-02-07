Feb 07, 2024 / 10:00AM GMT
Operator
Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals Limited Q3 FY24 earnings conference call. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded.
I now hand the conference over to Mr. Anurag Halakhandi from Anurag Services LLP. Thank you, and over to you, sir.
Anurag Halakhandi - Anurag Services LLP - Moderator
Thank you. Good afternoon. On behalf of Anurag Services LLP, I welcome the management of Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals Limited for earning con call. From the management, we have Mr. V.D. Nanavaty, Executive Director of Finance and CFO; Mr. S.V. Verma, Executive Director, Agri Business; and other senior members from the management.
We will begin the call with the opening remarks from the management, post which we will have a question-and-answer session. Thank you, and over to you, Nanavaty, sir.
Vishvesh Nanavaty - Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd - Executive Director & CFO
Good afternoon to all of you,
Q3 2024 Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd Earnings Call Transcript
Feb 07, 2024 / 10:00AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...