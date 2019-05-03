Q4 2019 Hindustan Unilever Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

May 03, 2019 / 12:30PM GMT

Suman Hegde - Hindustan Unilever Limited - Group Controller



Thanks, Aman. Hello, everyone, and welcome to HUL's earnings call to discuss results of quarter 4 FY '19 and FY '18-'19. I'm Suman from the Investor Relations team. And I have with me today on this call Mr. Sanjiv Mehta, Chairman and Managing Director HUL; and Mr. Srinivas Phatak, CFO HUL.



We will start the call with Sanjiv sharing his perspective on how we saw the market perform during the quarter and then the headlines of our performance and our key drivers of performance during the year. Srini will then give details on the performance and our outlook. We will then follow through with the Q&A session.



Before I hand over to Sanjiv, I would like to draw your attention to the safe harbor