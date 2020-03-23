Mar 23, 2020 / 12:30PM GMT
Operator
Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to the Hindustan Unilever Limited Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded. I now hand the conference over to Mr. Srinivas Phatak, Chief Financial Officer of Hindustan Unilever Limited. Thank you, and over to you, sir.
Srinivas Phatak - Hindustan Unilever Limited - Executive Director of Finance & IT, CFO & Executive Director
Thanks a lot. Good evening to everyone, and thank you for making it at a short notice for what we wanted to give actually the quick update on an acquisition that we've announced some time ago.
Before I begin, I hope everyone is safe and all of you are doing adequately enough to take care of yourselves. I think that's an important message that in these times, it's important to be first safe, take care of you, your family and your friends. And I think collectively, we will get through this situation and come out stronger.
Before I talk about the acquisition, a quick overview of the safe harbor statement. You're familiar
Hindustan Unilever Ltd to Acquire Intimate Hygiene Brand 'VWash' from Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd Call Transcript
Mar 23, 2020 / 12:30PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...