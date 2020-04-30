Q4 2020 Hindustan Unilever Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 30, 2020 / 12:45PM GMT

Thanks, Stanford. Good evening, everyone, and welcome to the conference call of Hindustan Unilever Limited. We will be covering this evening the results for the quarter and financial year ended March 31, 2020. On the call with me from the HUL end, I have Mr. Sanjiv Mehta, Chairman and Managing Director; and Srinivas Phatak, Chief Financial Officer, HUL. We really hope that you're staying safe and keeping healthy in these uncertain time. Given the exceptional circumstances created by the COVID-19 outbreak, we are presenting the results to you from our respective homes in line with the lockdown protocol. So please bear with us if the things are not as smooth as they normally are.

