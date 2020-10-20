Q2 2021 Hindustan Unilever Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 20, 2020 / 10:45AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to Hindustan Unilever Limited Conference Call for September Quarter 2020. (Operator Instructions). Please note that this conference is being recorded.



I now hand the conference over to Mr. Amit Sood, Group Controller and Head of Investor Relations. Thank you, and over to you, sir.



Amit Sood - Hindustan Unilever Limited - Group Financial Controller & Head of IR



Thanks, Aman. Good afternoon, and welcome to the conference call of Hindustan Unilever Limited. We will be covering this afternoon the results for quarter ended September 30, 2020. On the call from HUL end is Mr. Sanjiv Mehta, Chairman and Managing Director; and Mr. Srinivas Phatak, Chief Financial Officer, HUL. We hope that you are staying safe and healthy.



Given the exceptional circumstances created by COVID-19 outbreak, we are presenting the results to you from our respective homes. So please bear with us if there is any technical glitch. As is customary, we will start the presentation with Sanjiv sharing his perspective on market and an